Campaign filings show how millions have been spent for, against Ohio Issue 1

Millions of dollars are being spent across Ohio campaigning for and against Ohio Issue 1, the constitutional amendment on the Aug. 8 ballot that seeks to make it harder to amend the state’s constitution in the future, according to campaign finance forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State by the Thursday deadline.

The official “No” campaign committee One Person One Vote out-raised the official “Yes” committee Protect Our Constitution $14.8 million to $4.9 million through July 19, reports show.

That does not include independent spending by other political action committees or several newly created organizations in support or opposition to Issue 1. The anti-abortion PAC called Protect Women Ohio, for example, reported raising $9.7 million and spending $8.7 million — at least $1.9 million on ads in support of Issue 1, according to Medium Buying.

Here’s a breakdown of campaign contributions and spending from the official Issue 1 campaigns reported Thursday:

Protect Our Constitution: Official ‘Yes’ campaign on Issue 1:

Raised: $4.9 million



Spent: $1.6 million



On hand: $3.3 million

Where’d the money come from?

Three largest out-of-state contributors:

$4 million from Richard Uihleuin, an Illinois-based conservative mega donor and owner of Uline.



$50,000 from Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Tennessee-based owners of the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew.



$30,000 from the Tennessee-based National Federation of Independent Business

Three largest in-state contributors:

$100,000 from 55 Green Meadows, a Lewis Center nonprofit associated with the Ohio Health Care Association, according to previous reporting from the Ohio Capital Journal.



$150,000 from Save Ohio Jobs, a newly-created PAC that took in $250,000 from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.



$50,000 apiece from Wholesale Beer and Wine, the Ohio State Association of Nurse Anesthetists and CME Group Inc.

Where’d the money go?

Three largest expenditures:

$500,000 in grants to Protect Our Kids Ohio, a newly-created PAC organization in Arlington, VA.



$425,000 for digital advertising paid to Direct Persuasion in D.C.



$309,892 for direct mail paid to Majority Strategies in Texas.

One Person One Vote: Official ‘No’ campaign against Issue 1

Raised: $14.8 million



Spent: $10.4 million



On hand: $4.4 million

Where’d the money come from?

Three largest out-of-state contributors:

$2.5 million from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a progressive political fund based in D.C.



$1.9 million from the Tides Foundation, a California-based social justice political fund



$1 million from the American Advocacy Fund, a California-based political fund; plus $1 million from the National Education Association

Three largest in-state contributors:

$1 million from the Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest education union



$500,000 from the Ohio Progressive Collaborative,



$500,000 from the ACLU of Ohio

Where’d the money go?