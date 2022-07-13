springfield-news-sun logo
‘Buck Supermoon’ arrives today

The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Today’s full moon will be a Buck Supermoon, according to NASA.

The term “supermoon” refers to when the moon is at or close to the closet point in its orbit around the Earth.

NASA said that the name “Buck Moon” comes from the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, which attributed the name to the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern U.S. According to the almanac, this is because early summer is when the new antlers of buck deer grow.

The almanac also said Native Americans called this the Thunder Moon due to frequent thunderstorms at this time of year.

However, that is not the only name for this full moon – other names NASA listed from around the world include the Hay or Mead moon in Europe; the Guru Full Moon for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains; and Asalha Puja, Dharma Day or Esala Poya for Theravada Buddhists.

Although NASA said the fullest phase of the moon already officially arrived at 2:38 p.m. this afternoon, it will still appear full through early Friday morning.

