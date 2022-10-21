springfield-news-sun logo
Bob Evans sausage recalled, could contain pieces of thin blue rubber

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia establishment, announced it is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because it could be contaminated with pieces of thin blue rubber.

The recalled sausage includes 1-pound packages of “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466, a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, and a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The packages have an establishment number of “EST.6785″ in the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped nationwide.

ExploreRestaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering

A recall was issued after Bob Evans Farms Foods received complaints of thin blue pieces of rubber in the sausage, and notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There haven’t been any reports of bad reactions to eating the sausage, according to the recall.

The FSIS said it is concerned the recalled sausage could be in people’s refrigerators and freezers, and that consumers should not eat them. Instead, the FSIS said to throw the sausage away or return it to where it was purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bob Evans Foods, Inc. Director of Communications Geo Money by calling 440-463-3264 or emailing George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

