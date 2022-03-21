Hamburger icon
Blasts at WPAFB part of training exercise

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
9 minutes ago

The explosions coming from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base this morning are part of a training exercise.

The base announced on social media that the Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was training from 9 a.m. to noon at its training site on Area A.

The training was to include three detonations, according to the post.

