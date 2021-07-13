REPORT: Biden coming to Cincinnati next week for town hall

President Joe Biden is scheduled to come to Cincinnati next week for a CNN town hall.
CNN reported the president will be part of the Wednesday, July 21, town hall, which will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, economy and other issues.
CNN anchor Don Lemon will moderate the event.
The news agency reported that a CNN spokesperson said the town hall will include an invitation-only audience and will follow state and local coronavirus guidance.
More details, including the location, are expected to be released at a later date.