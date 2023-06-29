Bethel Twp. annexation petition expires amid Huber Heights council turmoil

This week’s Huber Heights City Council meeting was highlighted by a tense discussion of a now-defunct Bethel Twp. annexation petition among council members.

After Bethel Twp. trustees in May approved an annexation agreement proposal which outlined the transfer of 260 acres of township land to the city of Huber Heights in exchange for a minimum 50-year moratorium on further annexation in certain areas, Mayor Jeff Gore announced on social media that his council would not be voting on the agreement.

The original annexation petition expired without resolution on Tuesday, though the landowners — Gessaman Family Farm LLC; Gary L. Lavy, trustee; Raymond E. and Kriss Haren; and the estate of Charles Stafford — are expected to refile a new petition.

In a post to his mayoral Facebook page, Gore doubled-down on his assertion that councilwoman Anita Kitchen was to blame for the dropped vote, claiming she had “paved the way for the annexation to move forward” when she voted last year to approve a services agreement, which precedes any annexation.

With Kitchen’s support, and based on behind the scenes conversations with council members, Gore said he believed the annexation moratorium agreement had the five votes necessary to pass by a majority. He noted it wasn’t until after Bethel Twp. trustees had already approved the agreement that he became aware of Kitchen’s apprehension.

Kitchen responded to Gore’s claims during Monday’s meeting, stating she had initially supported a moratorium agreement, but that she’d been vocal with fellow council members more recently about her disapproval for the annexation as a whole.

“This was not something that was unknown here on this council,” Kitchen said of her stance. “This weekend, I was totally slammed by the mayor, (who said) nobody knew this and that I was wasting Bethel’s time, I wasting Bethel’s money ... I would like a public apology.”

Gore pushed back, claiming Kitchen had never approached him with her concerns, leaving him feeling confident in city staff continuing negotiations with Bethel Twp. to finalize the moratorium agreement that was ultimately approved by township trustees in a public meeting.

He further claimed the agreement proposal had included stipulations that Kitchen herself had requested, including that water and sewer services for the annexed land in question be handled by Bethel Twp.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“I’m not apologizing for speaking the truth,” Gore said. “You’re an elected official who had a conversation with me, who requested a moratorium in exchange for a yes vote, and we did what you asked.”

Councilmen Richard Shaw and Mark Campbell also spoke Monday, both sharing that they had in recent months sought additional information from Interim City Manager Bryan Chodkowski regarding the potential financial impacts of annexation.

When asked by Campbell, Chodkowski said city staff is still working to complete due diligence as it relates to these concerns.

Campbell shared he has yet to unequivocally decide to support or oppose the annexation.

“This is fluid and we’re not anywhere near any completion, and I have not made a decision on the annexation,” he said.

Shaw agreed, stating more information should be considered by council before a decision is made, but with the original annexation petition expiring Tuesday, Shaw said “the clock ran out” before this could be done.

“Putting the (blame) of the annexation failing on Councilwoman Kitchen ... doesn’t hold complete merit,” he said.