Bengals singled out in state’s proposed artificial turf ban for NFL, MLB & MLS franchises

The Ohio House representatives behind it — along with the National Football League Players Association, which tacked on its support after finding that 93% of NFL players prefer artificial fields — see artificial turf as a workplace safety issue and hope to make Ohio the first state in the country to regulate professional playing surfaces.

“The question is, should these athletes be playing on natural grass or turf fields? We have an answer,” said Preble County Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, on Tuesday. Creech was joined by Cleveland Democrat Terrence Upchurch and Andrew Morris, public policy council for the NFLPA.

Creech said there are almost three times as many lower extremity injuries on artificial grass than natural grass, including significantly higher risks of fractures and more serious concussions, according to studies from the National Center for Health Research.

Despite the concerns Creech outlined, H.B. 605 does not try to regulate what type of field these professional teams practice on, nor does it attempt to tell college and high school athletic programs what type of field to play on.

Of the six Ohio franchises in the NFL, MLB or MLS, only the Cincinnati Bengals currently have a fully synthetic field, which was replaced just months ago after approval from the Hamilton County Commissioners, according to its website.

This news organization reached out to the franchise for its reaction to the proposed legislation and to ask how long it expected the new artificial field to last, and how much taxpayer money went into the installation. A team spokesperson responded, “The Bengals are aware of the proposed legislation and will continue to monitor it.”

