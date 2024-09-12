Beef, pork wiener label mix-up leads to recall, undeclared allergen

Recalled products include:

2-pound vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” with lot code A0122024 and sell by date 11/05/2024

2-pound vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND NATURAL CASING FULLY COOKED WIENERS” with lot code A0322024 and sell by date 11/05/2024

The packages bear establishment number “EST.10002″ in the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations in Ohio.

The switched labels was reported by a retailer, who notified the company. The company then investigated and discovered the swap.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to eating the wieners, but the agency said it is concerned that the wieners could be in consumer’s and retailer’s refrigerators and freezers. Consumers are urged not to eat them, but return them or throw them away.

Consumers with questions can contact Dearborn Sausage Company FSQA Manager Chase McQuiston by calling 313-842-2375, extension 3052.