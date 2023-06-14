Beavercreek weighs tax, regulations for Airbnbs, other short-term rentals

Beavercreek City Council is considering a series of regulations for the city’s short-term property rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO.
Short-term rentals present “both benefits and challenges,” according to city documents, and the regulations are intended to ensure those rentals “contribute positively to the local economy,” while maintaining the safety of residents and the integrity of the city.
New or existing short-term rental units would be subject to the city’s 3% hotel/motel tax, similar to existing lodging options in the city, according to city documents.
Additionally, new or existing short-term rentals would be required to have a license through the city’s Planning and Development department, which must be renewed every two years.
If the city approves the regulations, existing units would be required to get the license within 60 days of passage.
Other regulations include standards of operation, limiting those who rent Airbnbs to users 25 and older, and limiting each property to one renter per unit. For example, a five bedroom single-family house wouldn’t be able to rent separately to five different users.
Additionally, the owner of the short-term rental would be required to provide relevant information to its users, such as house rules, noise regulations, and emergency contact information.
Violations can result in denial or revocation of the license, fines, or criminal proceedings.
Vice Mayor Joanna Garcia noted Monday that the city’s permit doesn’t override neighborhood-specific covenants and restrictions, like the rules of a Homeowner’s Association.
The legislation gets a second reading and a vote on June 26.
Some cities in the Dayton area, including Yellow Springs and Xenia, have adopted regulations for Airbnbs in recent years. Regulations in other cities include standards of operation, charging hotel and motel tax, or residency requirements. Other cities are considering regulating them, or have moratoriums and bans in place.
