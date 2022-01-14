Backlog in positive COVID cases to lead to inflated daily numbers in Ohio

As the results are processed the positive cases will be given the correct illness onset day on the COVID-19 overview dashboard.

There were fewer than 6,500 COVID patients hospitalized in the state for the first time since since Jan. 5 Friday. Ohio had 6,488 people hospitalized with the virus, with 1,224 ICUs patients and 850 people on ventilators testing positive for the virus, according to ODH.

One in three patients hospitalized or admitted to the ICU in the state are COVID positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. In the last week, the number of COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals and ICUs has decreased 1% and 6% respectively.

However, compared to previous weeks the state health care workers are still treating a large amount of patients with the virus. COVID inpatients are up 40% in the last three weeks and 135% in the past 60 days, according to OHA. As for ICU admissions, the state’s seen a 2% increase compared to three weeks ago and a 55% increase over the last 60 days.