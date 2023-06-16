August single-issue special election can continue, Ohio Supreme Court says

The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday approved Aug. 8th’s single-issue special election by a 4-3 ruling.

The court had been considering a case challenging the legality of the Legislature-induced election since the complaint was filed over a month ago. Legal representatives from the One Person One Vote campaign against Issue 1 asserted that the Legislature had limited its own ability to call special elections when it passed a sweeping election reform bill late last year.

The court found that the power granted to the Ohio General Assembly within the Ohio Constitution to propose amendments and put it toward voters “at either a special or a general election as the General Assembly may prescribe” overrides any laws passed in the Ohio Revised Code.

The decision marks the final hurdle for the special election on Issue 1, which came from a months-long and high-profile legislative process. The single-issue election will ask all Ohio voters to approve an amendment that will raise the voter threshold required to pass future amendments from a simple majority to 60% and create a more strenuous process for citizen-initiated amendments to appear on the ballot.

Voters hoping to participate in the Aug. 8th election need to be registered by July 10. Early voting begins July 11.

