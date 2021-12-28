Audit: Ohio workers comp contractors paid for hours they didn’t work

BWC determined the two contractors “were away from their desks for significant periods of time throughout their workdays” when they were clocked in “on BWC time,” according to the Inspector General’s Office.

The auditor’s office confirmed that Andrajula was improperly paid for more than 121 hours, totaling $14,151; and Dechen was improperly paid $12,251 for more than 126 hours, according to the auditor’s office.

The companies involved are working with BWC to arrange repayment, according to the Inspector Generals’ Office.

The findings were forwarded to local prosecutors for further review.

The BWC and involved companies have been contacted for comment. This story will be updated when they respond.

“It’s crucial that Ohio’s agencies have strong checks in place to help ensure that those that have larceny on their mind are not given the opportunity to steal from hardworking Ohioans,” Faber said.