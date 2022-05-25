As in Texas, Ohio law allows 18-year-old to buy gun with no wait

In the wake of the tragedy in Texas, anti-gun activists are criticizing Ohio lawmakers for repeatedly loosening gun laws in recent years, including this year doing away with rules requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

“These deaths are not part of god’s will. These are acts of systemic and structural evil that pertain to people’s misuse of firearms, of military grade weapons,” said the Rev. Jack Sullivan, executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches about the Texas shooting.

“We need to have systems and laws in placed that make it tougher for people to obtain weaponry that this man had when he massacred people at an elementary school and the man who murdered people in Buffalo the week before.”

Gun rights advocates counter that the solution is better security procedures, including armed school staff, not gun restrictions.

“This was a tragic incident,” said Dean Rieck, executive director of the Buckeye Firearms Association. “However, there are security concepts that could have been used at this school to help prevent or deter such an incident, such as controlling who has access to the building, lockable classroom doors, armed school staff with training, etc. Waiting for help from the police is not a good plan.”

Ohio and Texas both have laws allowing school staff to have firearms. Initial reports suggest Ramos was confronted by a school district police officer as well as two other officers before opening fire in the school.

Rieck called for the passage of legislation to reduce the training required for school staff to carry firearms in schools in Ohio. He said currently in order to carry a firearm, a school staff member must receive the same training as police, amounting to more than 700 hours.

“This effectively prevents any school staff from being armed now,” he said. “Many Ohio schools are now soft targets and at more risk for similar incidents.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report