Clark State, Wright State, Central State get over $1.1M for safety projects

Funds will be used to cover expenses related to physical security enhancements such as security cameras, fencing, lighting, door locks, portable surveillance trailers, radios and drones.

Clark State College will received $439,052.69 to improve critical infrastructure security. Matt Franz, senior vice president for technology, safety and strategic initiatives at Clark State, said the money will help in several ways — high-resolution cameras, improved building access control, an enhanced ability to work with partner agencies like first responders and emergency management, and real-time weather monitoring to provide immediate information about potentially dangerous weather conditions.

“We focused on improving our ability to plan for and respond to emergencies,” Franz said. “Rather than acquiring new tools, we focused on safety and security solutions in technology, training, and hardware.”

Wright State University will receive $500,000 to “continue investing in our campus to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our students, staff, faculty, and visitors,” said Bob Mihalek, interim director of communications.

Central State University will receive $236,000 to implement an electronic access control system, which will enhance building security, said Stephanie Hill, university Chief of Police.

Other schools in the region receiving funds included Edison State Community College in Piqua ($130,000) and Miami University ($103,539).

A total of $17.5 million in funding, in three rounds, has been awarded through the Ohio School Safety Center’s Campus Safety Grant Program, which was created in 2021.

“It is important to create an environment on our campuses where students feel secure and can focus on learning,” said Andy Wilson, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “Without question, these grants will improve safety and security across the state.”

To be eligible for grants, schools conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify areas that need safety improvements.