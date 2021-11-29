springfield-news-sun logo
Area health leaders: New antiviral pills should not substitute COVID vaccines

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. The drugmaker has said its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will ask its outside experts to review Merck's pill to treat COVID-19 at a meeting in late November. Regulators announced the November 30 meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 signaling they will conduct a detailed review of the drug's safety and effectiveness. (Merck & Co. via AP)
Local News
By Jordan Laird
5 minutes ago
Plus when the vaccine may be approved for children under 5

Oral antiviral pills could soon get federal approval to treat COVID-19 but area health leaders say preventing the disease with vaccination is still important.

Readers continue to have questions about the coronavirus pandemic. So the Dayton Daily News assembled a panel of trusted, local experts to provide answers on a regular basis. Here are answers to some of the questions we’ve received from readers in recent weeks.

Local experts quoted in this article are:

  • Dr. Roberto Colón, chief medical officer at Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital.
  • Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health.
  • Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics.
  • Sara Paton, epidemiology professor at Wright State University.
Dr. Roberto Colón, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital
Q: Oral antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer could be soon approved to treat COVID-19. Is it still worth getting the COVID-19 vaccine if these become widely available?

Colón: Absolutely! The vaccines remain our best line of defense against COVID-19 as they help prevent the disease in the first place. The new antiviral treatments should be viewed as an additional tool when vaccines fail or in those cases where someone is not able to receive a vaccination. In medicine, prevention is always the preferred strategy, and this is what vaccines do.

Weinstein: Prevention of a disease is always better than seeking a cure after getting infected. These drugs will be a great step forward in our ability to treat COVID-19, but they only work if taken early in the course of infection. Vaccination cuts off the pattern of transmission in the community by limiting the number of people who get infected. Most of the individuals being hospitalized and those dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health.
Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health.

Q: How accurate are at-home COVID-19 test kits?

Paton: This depends on the test that is used, but in general these tests are very good at identifying people who have the disease. Around 85% of people who are infected will test positive. This percent is higher for people who are having symptoms and during the first week of infection.

Sara Paton, an epidemiology professor at Wright State University
Sara Paton, an epidemiology professor at Wright State University

Q: When is full approval by the FDA expected for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines?

Frenck: The requirement the FDA used for a vaccine to be available by emergency use authorization was at least two months of safety data on at least 50% of the participants in the clinical trial. For approval, the FDA has to have six months of data from the time of the last participant in the trial. That is why Pfizer was given approval in about August. My guess is that Moderna and J&J are getting close to the six month time point. So, the best I can say is that I would expect a decision from the FDA “soon.”

Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Dr. Robert W. Frenck Jr., professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, director of the Gamble Center for Vaccine Research and the immunization program medical director of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Q: When do you expect Moderna or Johnson & Johnson will be approved for children?

Frenck: Moderna has submitted their adolescent data (12-17) to the FDA. It still is under review. The FDA will make a decision on lowering the age for the emergency use authorization based on the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in the adolescent group. J&J has not conducted a trial in adolescents.

Q: When do you expect any coronavirus vaccine will be approved for children under 5?

Frenck: Based on the status of the clinical trials in the kids under 5 years of age, I don’t see a vaccine for under 5 before late spring, early summer.

About the Author

ajc.com

Jordan Laird

Jordan Laird is a Dayton Daily News All Media Journalist. She joined the newspaper in August 2020.

