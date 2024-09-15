Are you parenting a teenager in the Dayton region? We want to talk to you

Parents in today’s world are faced with modern obstacles when it comes to raising their teenagers, including the role social media and technology plays in their families’ lives.
With those modern problems―and as we’re still recovering from problems the COVID-19 pandemic caused―children and adolescents are experiencing an increase in mental health issues, and parents are taking notice. Four in 10 U.S. parents with children younger than 18 say they are extremely or very worried that their children might struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, according to a Pew Research Center study.
Dayton Daily News reporters Sam Wildow and Lee McClory are looking to talk to local parents about it’s like parenting teenagers in today’s world―including what has worked, what hasn’t, what concerns you have as a parent and what some of the biggest barriers you’ve come up against are.
If you are a parent or guardian to teens currently between the ages of 13 and 17 and are open to an interview with us, please fill out the Google form below or contact reporter Sam Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com.
