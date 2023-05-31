X

Are you a longtime homeowner?: We want to hear from you

Baby boomers — those born between 1946 and 1964 — own more than 30 million U.S. homes, according to Fannie Mae. But unlike previous generations that may have sold homes later in life to downsize, move in with family, or move to an assisted living facility, baby boomers have shown a greater tendency to age in place.

Thirty-eight percent of American homeowners aged 65 and older have lived in their home for more than 30 years, and another 39% have lived in their home for more than 10 years. Only about one out of every five retirement-age households moved within the last 10 years.

We’re looking to talk with local residents who will be between 59 and 77 years old this year and who moved into their homes 30 or more years ago. When did you buy your longtime lodgings and what has kept you there?

