Antisemitic vandalism closes Miamisburg restaurant

“The morning shift manager arrived and noticed unknown individuals painted swastikas and hate messages toward Jews on multiple areas on the building,” Ken Jarosik, public information officer for the city of Miamisburg, said. “Police have not identified suspects at this time, but are actively investigating.”

A police report obtained from the Miamisburg Police Department said upon arrival, police observed red spray paint on the east and south side of the building with antisemitic imagery. No further vandalism was found elsewhere on the building.

The report said police met with the opening manager of the restaurant around 8 a.m. who told an officer he wasn’t sure of potential suspects.

“He is unaware of any issues with other employees or customers,” the report stated. The manager said to the police officer that the business doesn’t have any interior or exterior cameras.

The report said the police also checked with Taco Bell employees to see if they had cameras facing Applebee’s.

“The employees advised they only have cameras facing the north parking lot. We checked with Steak Thyme for cameras and spoke with the manager,” the police officer wrote. “The manager was able to have cameras facing Applebee’s, but we were unable to observe any possible suspects due to the distance and quality of video.”

A police officer said he spoke with the manager at 1 p.m. and he advised they had not open the business yet.

The remains of a swastika were being power-washed off the brick facade around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Photos posted online show multiple swastikas and antisemitic statements in red paint.

The incident comes amid a nationwide spike in antisemitic incidents — a 893% increase over the last decade, according to the Anti-Defamation League — and as Jews in Dayton and around the globe hold remembrances of the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“To see this in Dayton is so frightening because this has been happening all over the country,” said Cathy Gardner, CEO Of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton.

“It makes me realize that after the Holocaust, when we said ‘Never forget,’ this is a time when we should never forget.”

The restaurant remained closed Saturday afternoon. Jarosik said it will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.