Antioch College names new president

“I was strongly drawn to Antioch because it has always combined my two great academic passions: liberal arts and social justice,” Fernandes said.

Previous president Tom Manley announced his departure from Antioch College last year after serving for five years. He is now president emeritus.

When Manley arrived at the college, Antioch was facing a $7 million budget shortfall and the new president needed to begin a process of “curricular innovation that would distinguish the college.”

Antioch College said Fernandes significantly grew fundraising and attracted a diverse student population while she was president of Guilford College.

“Given the challenges faced by small institutions of higher education across the country, and by Antioch College specifically, we are acutely aware of the need to move boldly and with purpose into this next chapter,” Lynch said. “We firmly believe that Jane Fernandes is the leader the college needs at this moment.”

The college said the search for a new president began in early 2021, with a committee composed of college trustees, students, faculty, staff, alumni and Yellow Springs community members.