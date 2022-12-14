Analysis: 33 attempts to change Ohio’s constitution since 2000, who was behind them and which ones passed

Voter-initiated petitions:

2002

To allow some people convicted of drug possession or use to choose treatment instead of jail. Failed, 33% to 67%

2004

To define marriage as between one man and one woman. Passed, 62% to 38%

2005

To allow all voters to use absentee ballots in all elections. Failed, 37% to 63%

To limit political contributions and revise campaign disclosure rules. Failed, 33% to 67%

To create a state legislative redistricting commission. Failed, 30% to 70%

To create a new board to administer elections. Failed, 30% to 70%

2006

To raise the minimum wage. Passed, 57% to 43%

To allow limited gambling to fund education. Failed, 43% to 57%

To ban indoor smoking with some exceptions. Failed, 36% to 64%

2008

To allow a casino near Wilmington, with tax revenue distributed statewide. Failed, 38% to 62%

2009

To allow one casino each in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo, with tax revenue distributed statewide. Passed, 53% to 47%

2011

To ensure Ohioans can choose their healthcare and coverage. Passed, 66% to 34%

To create a state commission for legislative redistricting. Failed, 37% to 63%

2015

Grant a monopoly for the commercial production and sale of recreational and medicinal marijuana. Failed, 36% to 64%

2017

Rights for crime victims. Passed, 83% to 17%

2018

To reduce penalties for obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs. Failed, 37% to 63%

Proposed by General Assembly:

2000

To issue bonds or for environmental conservation and revitalization projects. Passed, 57% to 43%

2003

To support research and create jobs. Failed, 49% to 51%

2005

To create jobs and stimulate growth. Passed, 54% to 46%

2008

To set earlier filing deadlines for statewide ballot issues. Passed, 69% to 31%

To issue bonds for continuing the Clear Ohio environmental program. Passed, 69% to 31%

To protect property rights in water features. Passed, 72% to 28%

2009

To issue bonds to compensate veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Passed, 72% to 28%

To create the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board and establish standards of care for livestock and poultry. Passed, 64% to 36%

2010

To issue more bonds to extend the Ohio Third Frontier Program. Passed, 62% to 38%

To move the authorized Columbus casino location. Passed, 68% to 32%

2011

To raise the maximum age for election or appointment as a judge, eliminate the General Assembly’s authority to establish courts of conciliation and eliminate the governor’s authority to appoint a supreme court commission. Failed, 38% to 62%

2014

To issue bonds for public infrastructure and capital improvements. Passed, 65% to 35%

2015

To create a bipartisan public process for legislative redistricting. Passed, 71% to 29%

To protect the initiative process from being used for personal economic gain. Passed, 51% to 49%

2018

To create a bipartisan public process for drawing congressional districts. Passed, 75% to 25%

2022

To require courts to consider public safety during bail hearings. Passed, 78% to 22%

To forbid noncitizens from voting in any state or local elections. Passed, 77% to 23%