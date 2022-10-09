Amid rise in mail thefts, is it safe to vote by mail?

If recent thefts from area mailboxes leave some voters concerned about using U.S. Postal Service mailboxes for their absentee ballots, they should either bring their ballots inside the post office, drop them off at their local board of elections or put them in the board’s secure drop boxes, according to regional elections officials.

“We recommend to anyone who is concerned about returning their ballots that they should return them in person, or at least avoid using the blue post boxes,” said Amber Lopez, deputy director of the Clark County Board of Elections.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections is monitoring the situation but is confident in the postal system, Director Jeff Rezabek said.

“We believe that the mail system is secure,” he said.

Voters can sign up for US Postal Service tracking for their mail. And they can also check the status of their absentee ballot from the point the request arrives at the board office by looking at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Track Your Ballot website.

Election officials said voters should contact their local board office if their ballot does not appear to have been received. A ballot that is not received can be canceled and the voter given another one. If the original ballot surfaces it cannot be counted.

Laidler said she did track her ballot but wasn’t anticipating anything going wrong so she didn’t act quick enough. She has since sent a request for help to the United States Post Office Inspection Services to try to find out what happened to the ballots even though it’s too late for them to count.

The Postal Inspection Service is the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service. It said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News that the United States Postal Service takes delivering absentee ballots seriously.

“The Postal Inspection Service utilizes its full range of technical capabilities to ensure the safe, secure and efficient delivery of political mail and election mail to and from American voters across the country and abroad,” USPIS said. “This includes balloting materials such as voter registration cards and absentee ballot applications. The Postal Inspection Service also protects all Postal Service employees as they deliver election mail to and from voters.”

United States Postal Service officials have said the mail is still the safest way to transmit information.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Staff writer Lynn Hulsey contributed to this report