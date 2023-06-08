Amber Alert: Grove City 10-year-old abducted, in ‘immediate danger,’ police say

An Amber Alert has been issued after police said that a child was abducted from Grove City.
According to the Alert, 10-year-old Miangel Thomas was taken by her mother, Rajon Drake, 30, at about 11:28 p.m. Wednesday night on Addison Drive in Grove City.
Police said they believe that Miangel is in immediate danger.
Miangel Thomas is Black, is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue/green leopard-print onesie with tan crocs.
Drake is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Her hair is medium length and pulled back in braids, police said.
The vehicle involved is a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger heavy front-end damage, no side mirrors and Ohio license plate number JTC1000.
Police asked anyone who see Miangel, Drake, or the vehicle to call 911.
