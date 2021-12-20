Alert: Chicken and vegetable wonton soup may contain shrimp, pork

A consumer complaint is how Fortune Avenue Foods Inc. discovered that shrimp and pork were in the bowls labeled as chicken and vegetable wonton soup. A recall was not issued because the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase, according to the FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions but anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions can contact Cindy Deets, office manager, Fortune Avenue Foods, at 909-030-5989 or cindy@fortuneavenuefoods.com.