Teaberries Cafe, Heart of Country gift shop to remain open before property’s sale
Airline offering cheap one-way tickets from Cincinnati, Columbus airports

Local News
By Business Staff
11 minutes ago

Today is the last day people can purchase discounted fares with Breeze Airways for one-way flights from Cincinnati and Columbus to at least five other cities over the next six weeks.

The discount airline, which began flights from Ohio last summer, offer these discounted one-way flights from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Some of the flights are as low as $39.

The flights offered from Cincinnati:

$39 to Charleston, South Carolina

$109 to San Francisco, California

The flights offered from Columbus:

$39 to Charleston, South Carolina

$49 to New Orleans

$49 to West Palm Beach, Florida.

The tickets have to be purchased today are good for flights from Jan. 11 to Feb. 14. Other fees may be added in some instances, according to the airlines.

Business Staff
