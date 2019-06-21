Air Show history: Today’s Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show started out as an “Air Fair”

Twenty-six year old Pat Wagner, a wing walker, and her husband Bob of Moraine, who piloted a Boeing Stearman biplane, were one of the acts that helped draw crowds to the inaugural show.

The couple’s “girl on a wing stunt,” as it was described in a Dayton Daily News article, was a high-flying stunner.

Pat, the wing walker, is described in the story as having “pure ice in her veins” as well as bearing a resemblance to actress Sandy Duncan.

Blue Angels pilots leave their planes after landing at the airport for the Dayton Air Show in 1976.

Already an experienced commercial pilot, Pat told a reporter how she first considered wing walking with her pilot husband.

“When I first did it I had never seen anybody on the wing and needless to say I was kind of leery about it,” she said. “But he bribed me saying he’d take me out for a steak dinner if I got on.”

The Wagners thrilled a crowd estimated at 25,000 that year with their airborne antics. A vertical take off of a Harrier AV-8A and an air drop display by an Air Force C-123 were also crowd-pleasers.

This year, after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Centerpoint Energy Air Show returns and will draw thousands of spectators who will continue to marvel at aviation’s past, present and future.