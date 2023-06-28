Air quality from smoke even worse today, touching ‘very unhealthy’ range

Air quality in the region was even worse Wednesday than it had been on Tuesday, with morning readings passing the 200 mark into the “very unhealthy” range, according to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

At both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 211, then it fell to 194 at noon, which is at the high end of the “unhealthy” range.

RAPCA had set the forecast for Wednesday’s AQI at 130, but officials there had said Tuesday that future days are hard to predict.

Air is expected to stay unhealthy on Thursday, with the AQI forecast at 162 for Dayton and 158 in Columbus. A forecast for Cincinnati was not available as of 2 p.m.

RAPCA says the AQI focuses on health effects you may experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air.

The pollution is traced to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Smoke from wildfires contains particulates that can be inhaled into the lungs and cause irritation to the eyes, nose or throat, coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain; and also can aggravate chronic heart and lung conditions.

“It is important to take poor air quality seriously, as exposure to smoke can cause health problems,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director. “Certain groups of people are at higher risk, such as those with chronic heart or lung disease, children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Please take precautions until these conditions improve.”

When Wednesday’s numbers were peaking, Cincinnati and Columbus were a little lower than Dayton (198 and 178), while Indianapolis (238) and Cleveland (276) were notably higher, according to the EPA’s AirNow.gov website.

How to stay safe