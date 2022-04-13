Air Force Museum team rockets to national finals

Meant to stimulate interest in science, technology, engineering and math, the rocketry competition ahead is expected to be challenging.

This year’s rules required teams to build a model rocket that carries two raw eggs to an altitude of 835 feet, stays airborne for 41 to 44 seconds and return safely to the ground — with eggs intact.

The requirements are slightly modified for the two launches at the national finals, according to the museum.

“One of the required launches at nationals will be a little higher, and the other a little lower than their launches at the Ohio Cup,” Henry said. “Over the next few weeks, they will need to decide whether to alter their rocket or build a new one. They will probably build two more rockets, then make some launches and computer simulations to finalize their design.”

The American Rocketry Challenge says it is the world’s largest rocket contest with nearly 5,000 students nationwide competing each year.

This is the second time an Air Force Museum rocketry team has qualified for the national contest, the museum said.

Top finishers will represent the United States at the International Rocketry Competition in England this July. And the top 25 teams will be invited to next year’s NASA Student Launch workshop.

Students interested in participating in this and other free STEM activities at the museum can visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/.