Air Force museum foundation appoints new CEO

The Air Force Museum Foundation announced Friday that it appointed a new CEO to lead the nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness in support of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Rorie Cartier will begin his new role Aug. 4 at the foundation, which has funded 94% of the more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space in addition to annual program support.
He replaces Mike Imhoff who left the foundation as of the end of January 2022.
“Rorie brings a wealth of leadership and national museum management experience to this important CEO role,” said Lt. Gen. C.D. Moore, USAF (retired) and foundation board chairman. “We are confident Rorie will guide the Foundation to greater levels of financial growth, support, and impactful advocacy for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.”
Cartier previously worked as the executive director of the Patriots Point Development Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; museum director and chief operating officer at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas. He also worked in membership and development at the Admiral Nimitz Foundation and the National World War II Museum and spent several years teaching at the university level. A native of New Orleans, Cartier earned a doctorate in history from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.
“I am very excited and honored to be joining the Dayton community and continuing the important and impactful work that the AFMF does in support of the National Museum of the United States Air Force,” Cartier said. “I am looking forward to helping preserve and present the legacies of the men and women who have served in the Air Force, and their enduring contributions to our society.”
