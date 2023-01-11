AES Ohio warns customers of utility scams

A scam warning has popped up where people have been going door-to-door and claiming they can lower monthly utility bills, AES Ohio said.
Customers have been sending in reports to AES Ohio about fraudulent schemes scammers are utilizing through identity theft and debit cards.
Scammers are also calling people with spoofed phone numbers to make it look like a fraudulent call is coming from AES, according to the company.
Other scams involve threatening phone calls, unannounced visits or unexpected requests to information involving a person’s billing and account.
The following steps are some of the ways AES Ohio handles their billing process for customers:
- If AES Ohio does call a customer, the representative will have specific and accurate information related to the customer’s billing and account.
- AES Ohio does not require nor strongly recommend a specific payment method or type. The company offers a variety of payment options so customers can select the one that best suits them.
- Be on alert, especially if someone demands payment by pre-paid debit (often referred to as “Greendot”) or Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency.
- AES Ohio also reminds customers not to provide personal information or comply with requests for payments unless they are confident with whom they are speaking.
- AES Ohio also warns customers to be aware of their personal safety and only make payments in person at an authorized pay agent.
“If AES Ohio employees or contractors visit your home, they will carry an AES Ohio ID badge so you can be sure they are legitimate,” the AES Ohio Facebook post stated.
