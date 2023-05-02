7-year-old boy missing in Dayton: What’s next in the search?

Search operations were suspended Monday afternoon, but Dayton police and fire crews, Five Rivers MetroParks and Equusearch were scheduled to be back out Tuesday, according to a Dayton Police and Fire Facebook post.

As of Tuesday morning Dayton fire Capt. Brad French said the department did not have any formal searches on the water planned. However, fire personnel may operate in a limited capacity to support other organizations continuing to search for the boy.

“If any additional information becomes available, (Dayton Fire Department) command staff will re-evaluate the situation and engage resources as appropriate,” French said.

In the past three days, crews have drained a pond and used thermal imaging devices, underwater and aerial drones and SONAR devices to search for Lucas. Search units deployed multiple boats to check the water and riverbanks.

The search on Saturday lasted for about three hours before it was suspended due to darkness, French said. The search resumed around 8 a.m. Sunday before it was temporarily suspended in the evening and then restarted again Monday morning.

“Over the past three days, crews have been actively searching on land and in the water for approximately 21 hours,” read a statement issued by the fire department Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Lucas’ father, Agustin Rosales, encouraged people to continue praying for his son and that he is found.

The boy’s sister, Da’najiah Wakefield, said Lucas was playing near her and their father but walked away to join other family members so he wouldn’t scare the fish.

One of their family members said they heard something fall and a splash, as well as someone crying, Da’naijaih said.

The family called for Lucas and looked for him for about 15 minutes before they called police.

The Riverside, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Huber Heights and Beavercreek Twp. fire departments, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Christian Aid Ministries, Texas EquuSearch, City of Dayton Water Department and others have assisted in the search.