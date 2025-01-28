6 U.S. senators have come directly from southwest Ohio, from Jeremiah Morrow to JD Vance

Here is a chronological list of other Ohio senators whose home county at the time of their election was in our seven-county overage area.

Jeremiah Morrow - 1813-1819

Morrow, a Democrat from Warren County, served three terms. He later served as the ninth governor of Ohio (1822-1826) and in the U.S. House of Representatives (1840-1843). Morrow is the namesake of the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge, the highest bridge in Ohio.

Thomas Corwin - 1845-1850

Credit: SUBMITTED Credit: SUBMITTED

Corwin, a Whig from Warren County, resigned in 1850 to become Secretary of the Treasury (1850-1853). Prior to becoming a senator, Corwin was the Governor of Ohio (1840-1842).

Simeon D. Fess - 1923-1935

Fees, a Republican from Greene County, served six terms. Prior the becoming a senator, Fees was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (1913-1923). Fees also served as the president of Antioch College in Yellow Springs (1907-1917).

William B. Saxbe - 1969-1974

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

Saxbe, a Republican from Mechanicsburg in Champaign County, resigned as senator to become U.S. Attorney General. Prior to becoming a senator, Saxbe served as Attorney General of Ohio (1963-1968).

Mike DeWine - 1995-2007

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Dewine, a Republican from Greene County, served six terms before becoming Ohio Attorney General (2011-2019). DeWine next was elected as the 70th Ohio Governor (2019-present).

JD Vance - 2023-2025

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Vance, a Republican from Butler County, served two years of his Senate term before resigning in January 2025, to become Vice President of the United States.