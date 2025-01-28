Breaking: Springfield man arrested in connection with east-side double slaying

6 U.S. senators have come directly from southwest Ohio, from Jeremiah Morrow to JD Vance

Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is joined by his family as he speaks at a news conference on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio, announcing his appointment to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Vice President-elect JD Vance. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Credit: AP

Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is joined by his family as he speaks at a news conference on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio, announcing his appointment to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Vice President-elect JD Vance. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)
Jan 28, 2025
Republican Jon Husted, a former Dayton-area state lawmaker and Ohio Secretary of State who has served as Ohio lieutenant governor since 2018, recently took the oath to join the United States Senate and fill a vacancy left by Vice President and fellow Ohioan JD Vance.

That means southwest Ohio has very strong connections to two recent U.S. senators. They joined a select list of senators who hail from or have connections to southwest Ohio.

Here is a chronological list of other Ohio senators whose home county at the time of their election was in our seven-county overage area.

Jeremiah Morrow - 1813-1819

The Jeremiah Morrow Bridge is named after Ohio’s 9th governor. Source: Warren County Historical Society

Morrow, a Democrat from Warren County, served three terms. He later served as the ninth governor of Ohio (1822-1826) and in the U.S. House of Representatives (1840-1843). Morrow is the namesake of the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge, the highest bridge in Ohio.

Thomas Corwin - 1845-1850

Thomas Corwin (1794-1865), 15th governor of Ohio.

icon to expand image

Corwin, a Whig from Warren County, resigned in 1850 to become Secretary of the Treasury (1850-1853). Prior to becoming a senator, Corwin was the Governor of Ohio (1840-1842).

Simeon D. Fess - 1923-1935

Simeon D. Fess was an Ohio Senator from 1923-1935. The Republican from Greene County served six terms. Prior the becoming a senator, Fees was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (1913-1923). Fees also served as the president of Antioch College in Yellow Springs (1907-1917). DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

Fees, a Republican from Greene County, served six terms. Prior the becoming a senator, Fees was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (1913-1923). Fees also served as the president of Antioch College in Yellow Springs (1907-1917).

William B. Saxbe - 1969-1974

William B. Saxbe grew from a Mechanicsburg school boy to Attorney General of the United States, then returned to the village of his youth to practice law. His life took him all over the world, through the ranks of state and national politics, but he never strayed far from home.

icon to expand image

Saxbe, a Republican from Mechanicsburg in Champaign County, resigned as senator to become U.S. Attorney General. Prior to becoming a senator, Saxbe served as Attorney General of Ohio (1963-1968).

Mike DeWine - 1995-2007

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduces Ohio state senator and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Matt Dolan during a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

icon to expand image

Dewine, a Republican from Greene County, served six terms before becoming Ohio Attorney General (2011-2019). DeWine next was elected as the 70th Ohio Governor (2019-present).

JD Vance - 2023-2025

Vice President JD Vance speaks before swearing in Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Vice Presidential Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

icon to expand image

Vance, a Republican from Butler County, served two years of his Senate term before resigning in January 2025, to become Vice President of the United States.

