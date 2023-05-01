5 with SW Ohio ties to enter Ohio Military Hall of Fame Class of 2023

“These remarkable Ohioans have all gone above and beyond the call of duty and performed heroically in specific combat actions against armed enemies of the United States of America,” the Hall of Fame said in an announcement. “For their actions, members of this class have received such commendations as the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with ‘V’ device, the Commendation Medal with ‘V’ device and Navy Achievement Medal with ‘V’ device.”

This year’s ceremony will bring the total number of Ohio Military Hall of Fame recipients to 481 from all around Ohio.

This year’s inductees have connections to the following counties in Ohio: Athens, Butler, Clark, Columbiana, Darke, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Logan, Montgomery, Morgan, Ross and Shelby.

Of those, 14 were awarded the Medal of Honor, including Col. Paris D. Davis, who served as an Army captain in Vietnam, and received his award in March from President Biden in Washington D.C.

The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor was established in 2000 to recognize Ohio servicemen and women who were decorated for heroism while in combat situations.

For more information, visit www.ohioheroes.org.