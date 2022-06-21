BreakingNews
Local business owners uncertain of impact as Fed hikes interests rates
5 controversial Ohio bills left unfinished for the summer

FILE - The Ohio Statehouse is shown on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Democrats bolstered by a high court victory this month appeared to dig in their heels Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 against another round of gerrymandered legislative maps in Ohio. The state's bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission repeatedly recessed for long stretches ahead of a midnight deadline set by its members to hash out a compromise that satisfies members of both parties.(Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Local News
By
6 minutes ago

State lawmakers have a lot awaiting them in the fall. First an election, then a pile of pending legislation.

This news organization studied pending legislation for a piece that published on Sunday.

» Unfinished business: Ohio legislators will return to multiple controversial bills in the fall

Here’s a look at some of the notable bills moving through the General Assembly that will be coming up again in the fall.

Substitute House Bill 151: Would prohibit schools and school sports groups from allowing male-to-female transgender athletes to play on girls’ sports teams.

House Bill 598: Would make it a felony for doctors to perform abortions, with no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health, if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

House Bill 105: “Erin’s Law,” would require schools to provide annual age-appropriate instruction in child sexual abuse prevention for grades K-6, and age-appropriate instruction in sexual violence prevention education for grades 7-12.

House Bill 343: Would greatly expanding crime victims’ rights under “Marsy’s Law,” which is meant to ensure crime victims are treated fairly and have the opportunity to exercise their rights in our criminal justice system.

House Bill 383: Would increase sentences for criminals repeatedly caught with illegal firearms.

