4 treated for overdose on University of Dayton campus

By
Updated 19 minutes ago
Four people suffered an apparent overdose Friday at a University of Dayton apartment.

“University of Dayton Public Safety is investigating an incident in Campus South apartments Friday, Feb. 2, where two students and two non-students in a residence exhibited signs of an overdose of an unknown substance,” a statement from university officials read.

Three were treated and released from a local hospital, and one person was treated at the scene.

Officials did not say whether the two students will face university discipline.

“The health, well-being and safety of our students is our priority,” the university said. “The university is making resources available to anyone affected by the incident.”

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

