4 teens arrested in Tipp City police chase that reached 110 mph

Around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of the Wind Ridge Apartments and North Hyatt Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

While in route, police saw the suspect vehicle at West Main and South Hyatt streets. The vehicle was stolen and had four juveniles inside, according to police.

The driver failed to stop when police attempted a traffic stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The chase lasted approximately seven minutes and reached speeds of roughly 110 mph before ending near Stonequarry and Dog Leg roads in Butler Twp.

Police performed two PIT maneuvers during the pursuit. The suspect vehicle was able to drive out of the first one and the second PIT maneuver was at the end of the chase, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending. Three of the teens are facing preliminary complicity to commit motor vehicle theft, possession of criminal tools and obstruction charges. The fourth teen is facing preliminary failure to comply, receiving stolen property and obstruction charges.