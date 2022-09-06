BreakingNews
Corn Festival canceled, but today is last day to order those tasty pork chops
4 people killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend in Ohio

A Fairfield man was killed and 21 others injured in a nine-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend on Interstate 75 near Lima. Courtesy Lima Fire Department/Facebook

A prominent Fairfield home builder was among four people killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend across the state.

The deaths marked the fewest number of lives lost during traffic crashes over the holiday in more than a decade, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data released Tuesday.

None of the deadly crashes were local, but Joseph B. “Jo Jo” Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield was a rear passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that was hit around 12:25 p.m. Sunday during a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 others on Interstate 75 South near Lima in Allen County. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

ExploreFairfield home builder killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

The most deaths in recent years was 24 in 2017, according to the patrol.

Following is a table that shows fatality data since 2010 over the four-day Labor Day holiday reporting period from midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

YearBegin dateEnd dateTraffic fatalities
2022Friday, Sept. 2Monday, Sept. 54
2021Friday, Sept. 3Monday, Sept. 617
2020Friday, Sept. 4Monday, Sept. 715
2019Friday, Aug. 30Monday, Sept. 212
2018Friday, Aug. 31Monday, Sept. 312
2017Friday, Sept. 1Monday, Sept. 424
2016Friday, Sept. 2Monday, Sept. 515
2015Friday, Sept. 4Monday, Sept. 714
2014Friday, Aug. 29Monday, Sept. 112
2013Friday, Aug. 30Monday, Sept. 216
2012Friday, Aug. 31Monday, Sept. 314
2011Friday, Sept. 2Monday, Sept. 515
2010Friday, Sept. 3Monday, Sept. 613

Troopers arrested 405 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence and issued 1,992 seat belt citations. Troopers also made 221 drug arrests and 94 felony arrests during the

Troopers made 16,894 traffic enforcement stops and 10,356 stops that did not lead to any citations. They also assisted 2,065 motorists, the patrol said.

Jen Roppel Balduf is a staff writer who covers breaking news. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and writes for the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

