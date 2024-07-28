4 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Yellow Springs

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on State Route 72 near River Road near Yellow Springs.
The crash, which took place around 8:30 a.m., remains under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said four people were transported by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, with three to Springfield Regional Medical Center and one to Miami Valley Hospital.
It is unknown what led up to the crash.
