3 Ohio state parks temporarily renamed to honor Bengals players

An area state park is one of three being temporarily renamed after current and past Cincinnati Bengals players in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl LVI.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz and Gov. Mike DeWine renamed three state parks ahead of Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.
Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner will honor Bengals running back Ickey Woods and temporarily take on the name Ickey Woods State Park.
Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will have its name changed to Burrow Oak State Park in honor of Bengal’s quarterback Joe Burrow. The Ohio native hails from Athens. If the Bengals win on Sunday, Burrow will become the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and the Super Bowl, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Bainbridge’s Paint Creek State Park was renamed Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park after Evan McPherson, whose game-winning kicks helped the Bengals get to the Super Bowl, the press release said.
“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” DeWine said. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”
Each of the parks will have signs depicting the honorary name changes at different locations that ODNR will announce this week. People are encouraged to take photos and share on social media to celebrate, the press release said.
