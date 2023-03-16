3 gas station firms suddenly interested in Tipp City; council weighs pros, cons

* Sheetz, at current Four Star Tool site, Interstate 75 Exit 69;

* Quick Trip, on vacant land near Knickerbocker Pools, County Road 25A and Kessler-Cowlesville Road near Exit 69;

* Wawa, on vacant land at the southeast corner of West Main Street and County Road 25A.

The city currently has eight gas stations/convenience stores within the city limits, Spring said.

The property of interest to Quick Trip already is in the city, though the neighboring property at County Road 25A and Kessler-Cowlesville Road is in the township. That is the Knickerbocker Pools property whose annexation could be suggested, Spring said.

Council was asked by Spring for its opinion on annexing the two properties. He said the annexation process takes time and would include not only the city but the involvement of Miami County commissioners and the Monroe Twp. Board of Trustees.

Council members did not comment against annexing the Four Star Tool site, which interests Sheetz. The company also is looking to build another Miami County location at Interstate Exit 78 between Piqua and Troy.

Councilman Ryan Liddy said he would like to see the property at the southeast corner of 25A and West Main Street in the city, but he wouldn’t want to see a gas station there.

Several others agreed, saying they think that piece of land would be better used for another purpose. Councilman Robert Schwab said it didn’t make sense to annex for the proposed use when the city is preparing for a development study of the area at and near the interstate including the 25A and West Main Street land.

Mayor Mike McFarland pointed out the city is about to embark on an intersection improvement project at West Main and 25A. The project, using grant funds, is intended to improve safety.

“Who is to say that we redo all the signals there and we allow a gas station to go in there, it could screw everything all up again,” he said.

Eggleston said he didn’t know why three gas station/convenience stores would be interested in the city at the same time. The entire Dayton area has seen a major influx of recent interest from Sheetz, Wawa, Casey’s and other businesses in that industry.

“These companies do their research and we may fit within their study area, close to I-75. But, we like to think we are the best little town to be in,” Eggleston said.

