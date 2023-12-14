2.7 million bottles of cleaner recalled; Faulty nozzles could spray user

The bottles were sold at several popular home goods and home improvement stores, including Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Costco and Walmart, as well as online at Amazon.com and other sites from February 2018 through November 2023 for between $30 to $35.

According to the recall, consumers are asked to contact Wet & Forget to ask for a free replacement nozzle. Consumers can reach the company by calling 888-359-4623 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time Monday-Friday, by emailing nozzle@realtimeresults.net or online at www.recallrtr.com/nozzle.

The company said that it received 3,188 reports of the nozzle insert dislodging, including 157 reports of people being exposed to cleaning solution and 28 reports of it irritating people’s skin or eyes.