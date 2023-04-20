X

2.2 million sledgehammers under recall

Local News
By
13 minutes ago

More than 2.2 million fiberglass sledgehammers are under recall because the head can detach during use, causing an injury risk, according to the recall issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers, sold under DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman brands.

There have been 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers’ face and head.

The fiberglass sledgehammers were sold for between $18 and $26 from November 2013 through November 2022 at The Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide and online.

For a full refund, fill out the form online or call Stanley Black & Decker at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

The DeWalt and Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black, and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Model numbers of the DeWalt and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head, and model numbers of the Stanley hammers are on a sticker on the handle.

DeWalt models under recall are:

DWHT56141 — 2 LB Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

DWHT56142 — 3 LB Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

DWHT56143 — 2-1/2 LB Fiberglass Engineering Hammer

DWHT56146 — 2-1/2 LB Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

DWHT56147 — 4 LB fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

DWHT56148 — 4 LB Fiberglass Engineering Hammer

DWHT56024 — 4 LB Drilling Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle

DWHT56025 — 4 LB BS Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle

DWHT56026 — 4 LB ENG Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle

DWHT56027 — 6 LB Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle

DWHT56029 —10 LB Sledge 36″ Hammer - Hollow Handle

DWHT56030 — 12 LB Sledgehammer - Hollow Handle

Stanley models under recall are:

FMHT51297 — 4 LB Engineer Hammer

FMHT51298 — 4 LB Blacksmith Hammer

FMHT51308 — 3 LB Drilling Hammer

FMHT56006 — 3 LB Drilling Hammer

FMHT56008 — 4 LB Blacksmith Hammer

FMHT56009 — 4 LB Engineer Hammer

FMHT56010 — 6 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

FMHT56011 — 8 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

FMHT56019 — 10 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

Craftsman models under recall are:

CMHT54163 — 4 LB Engineering Hammer

CMHT56006 — 3 LB Drilling Hammer

CMHT56011 — 8 LB Sledgehammer

CMHT56019 — 10 LB Sledgehammer

In Other News
1
Bankrupt David’s Bridal IDs Dayton Mall and West Chester stores for...
2
Rocketry team of local high schoolers advances to national finals
3
Debris from toxic Richmond fire lands in Preble County, cancels weekend...
4
Senate passes measures seeking to amend Ohio Constitution, pre-empt...
5
Ohio voting law adds ‘noncitizen’ label to state IDs, driver’s licenses

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top