2020 Census data to be released today: What it means for Ohio

State population counts are used to determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives. There are 435 seats in the U.S. House based on the changing populations in each state.

Southern states and western states are expected to gain congressional seats after the 2020 Census numbers are finalized, according to census officials. Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia and California are each expected to lose a seat, according to recent projections.

The method for dividing up congressional seats has changed repeatedly since the first census in 1790. The current formula, known as “the method of equal proportions,” has been in place for 80 years, according to the AP. Using that method, all 50 states are automatically assigned at least one seat. Numbers called multipliers are calculated and then multiplied against a state’s population. The resulting series of numbers are called “priority values,” which are then ranked. From there, the rest of the congressional seats are assigned to states based on the ranking of their state’s priority values.

The count also helps draw boundaries for congressional, state and local districts.

The data being released this month will only be state population totals and the number of congressional seats each state gets. More detailed data about race, Hispanic origin and housing at smaller geographic levels will come out later this year.

The legal deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers was Dec. 31, but the Census Bureau pushed back that date to no later than April 30 because of challenges caused by the pandemic and the need for more time to correct irregularities.

There was confusion over the 2020 census deadline because the administration of President Donald Trump ruled Sept. 30 would be the last day to be counted. However, on Sept. 1 2020 the National Urban League, several other organizations, states and cities, filed a lawsuit for more time for the count. The lawsuit said census officials couldn’t meet the Sept. 30 deadline.

Late on Oct. 1, a federal district judge ruled that the count must continue through Oct. 31, 2020. The deadline for Census data was pushed back from Dec. 31 to April.