2-year-old boy pulled from Springfield swimming pool

A 2-year-old boy was pulled from a swimming pool late Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

A parent reported the child missing at 4:52 p.m. in the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue.

A second call at 4:56 p.m. indicated the child was found in the pool, according to the Springfield Police Division.

The boy was taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center by the Springfield Fire Division.

According to initial reports, the child had been missing for 15 minutes.

The boy’s condition is not known.