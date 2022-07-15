2 dead after car crashes into stopped semi on US 35 in Jamestown

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 35 East near state Route 72 in Jamestown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Our initial report was a semi-truck and trailer was stopped in the right lane of U.S. 35,” said Lt. Robert Hilderbrandt, commander of the OSHP Xenia Post. “Approximately within 10 minutes after the initial call we got the call of a two-vehicle crash at the same location.”