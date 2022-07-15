2 dead after car crashes into stopped semi on US 35 in Jamestown

Two people are dead after a car crashed into a semi-truck Friday morning on U.S. 35 in Greene County.
The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 35 East near state Route 72 in Jamestown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
“Our initial report was a semi-truck and trailer was stopped in the right lane of U.S. 35,” said Lt. Robert Hilderbrandt, commander of the OSHP Xenia Post. “Approximately within 10 minutes after the initial call we got the call of a two-vehicle crash at the same location.”
When troopers arrived, they found a Chevrolet Malibu crashed into the back of the semi-truck. Both occupants of the car died, Hilderbrandt said. There were no injuries reported in semi-truck.
Troopers are investigating what caused the semi to stop in the right lane.
“We’re questioning the driver, looking at the vehicle itself to see if there’s any mechanical issues with it,” Hilderbrandt said.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, he added.
U.S. 35 East was closed between state Route 72 and state Route 734. As of 11:05 a.m., the left lane remained closed.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
