More than 1.5 million people in Ohio finish coronavirus vaccination

Ohio’s next vaccine group, Phase 2D, includes people ages 16 and older is scheduled to begin March 29.

Daily coronavirus cases dropped below 2,000 in Ohio again, with 1,551 reported Friday, according to the state health department.

Throughout the pandemic, 997,336 total cases haven been reported in Ohio

Only 56 hospitalizations were recorded Friday, down 100 from Ohio’s report Thursday and nearly half the state’s 21-day average of 92. The state has recorded 52,049 total hospitalizations and 7,319 ICU admissions.

As of Friday, Ohio has reported 18,347 COVID deaths in the state and 18,340 residents have died from the virus, according to ODH.