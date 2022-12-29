1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 South near Clinton/Greene County line

A person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 71 South near the Clinton/Greene County line Thursday morning.
I-71 South is closed at state Route 72, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 8:51 a.m. and involved two semi-trucks and a car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.
It’s not clear if any other injuries have been reported.
We will update this story as information is available.
