1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Greene County crash

A woman has died from injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greene County.
Sherry A. Gerber, 62, of Sabina, was flown in critical condition to Kettering Health Main Campus, where she succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post.
A 30-year-old Peebles man was flown with life-threatening injuries to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
The crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday on state Route 72, north of Interstate 71.
According to a preliminary investigation, the Peebles man was driving a 2013 Ford Focus north on state Route 72 when the car crossed the center line and hit a 2023 GMC Terrain head on that was driven by Gerber.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department, New Jasper Fire Department, A-Towing and Sandy’s Towing assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
