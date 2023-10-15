1 injured after mobile crane crash on I-70 Sunday

A mobile crane hit a barrier wall on I-70 westbound near the New Carlisle exit, injuring one person Sunday morning.

The Springfield/Clark County Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched around 9:00 a.m. on reports of a crash on I-70 westbound near the New Carlisle exit, according to OSHP.

The man hit a hit a barrier wall on I-70 westbound, crossed eastbound lanes, went down a ditch and rolled, OSHP said. He landed in a field, the patrol added.

He was trapped for 30 minutes or so, according to the patrol.

The extent of his injuries is unknown, however, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

Clark County, Mad River Twp., and Bethel crews were on scene as well. Huber Heights crews also sent mutual aid assistance.

No other vehicles were involved.

This is under investigation.