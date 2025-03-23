YouTube TV touts limited-time offer with extended free trial

Between recent price hikes and messy carriage disputes, many cord cutters have soured on the service that we have long considered the “best overall option” for live TV streaming.

YouTube TV is trying to regain some momentum in 2025 with one of its best offers to new customers in recent history.

Usually, customers who are trying out a new live TV streaming service are offered either a short-term free trial or a discount on their first couple of months of service. If they’re lucky, they sometimes get a chance at both.

But, for a limited time, YouTube TV is offering a longer-than-usual free trial period and a long-term discount.

New customers can enjoy a 21-day free trial for YouTube TV’s Base Plan. And, if you like what you see, you can get your first six months of service for $69.99 per month.

That’s $13 per month off the regular price of $82.99, which adds up to $78 in savings over the course of the promotion.

You must subscribe by 11:59 PT on March 31, to qualify for this offer.

This deal is timed well to get sports fans. It provides a chance to experience the NCAA’s March Madness on the free trial. From there, they can decide whether or not to keep the subscription at a discounted price to enjoy the NBA and NHL playoffs, as well as baseball season.

Depending on when you sign up, the promotional price might also last into the first few weeks of football season.