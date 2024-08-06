Xfinity deal: save IP to $1,500 on internet and cell phone service

Xfinity offers several home internet plans, and the selection may vary based on what’s available in your area. Customers who do have Xfinity Internet are also eligible for cell phone service through Xfinity Mobile.

For a limited time (now through Aug. 11) eligible new customers can sign up for Xfinity Home Internet’s Connect More plan and get a free line of Xfinity Mobile Unlimited for a year. The promotional price for this deal is $35/month (plus taxes and fees) for the first 12 months. Paperless billing and autopay (using a stored bank account) are required to get this deal.

Let’s take a closer look at the pricing: Xfinity’s Connect More plan is available for $86/month in my area. According to Xfinity’s website, this price can range up to $120/month depending on the area. Additionally, Xfinity Mobile offers its basic unlimited phone plan for $40 monthly (one line) plus taxes and fees. That means for Xfinity home internet (Connect More plan) and one unlimited cell phone line, your monthly bill could be $126-$160 without promotional pricing. This is the regular pricing range you can expect to see after 12 months, plus taxes.

With this deal, you’ll save at least $91-$125/month or up to $1,092-$1,500 over your first year of service.

Xfinity’s current deal is excellent for new customers (anyone who hasn’t had Xfinity services in the past 90 days) who are shopping for cheaper home internet and cell phone service. However, after the 12-month promotional period ends, both services will return to regular rates. For one unlimited phone line, that price will be $40/month.

Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon Wireless to provide service to cellular customers. Compared to other Verizon Wireless MVNOs, Xfinity Mobile’s unlimited plan is available for a decent price with a fair amount of high-speed data.